Apple’s latest iPad Air arrives at the second-best prices to date of $60 off

Amazon is currently discounting the latest 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air starting at $539 shipped in a variety of colors. With up to $60 in savings across both entry-level Wi-Fi 64GB models to cellular offerings with increased capacities, we’re looking at the second-best prices to date on just about everything, as well as a few new lows on select colorways.

If you don’t need all of the power of the new M1 iPad Pros, going with Apple’s latest iPad Air provides a similar overall experience but at an even more affordable price thanks to today’s discounts. You’re looking at a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories. Powered by the new A14 Bionic processor, there’s also the grand return of Touch ID in the power button alongside up to 256GB of storage, USB-C charging, up to 10-hour battery life, and cellular connectivity. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Regardless of what configuration ends up calling your name, it’s a smart idea to leverage your savings here and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

Double down on not going the M1 route by opting to pick up one of Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pros to benefit from even deeper savings. With as much as $150 in savings across a series of both 11- and 12.9-inch models, you’ll find prices starting at $699. Then go swing by our Apple guide for all of the other best deals as we head into the weekend.

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

