Acer’s all-new Chromebook Spin 713 with Thunderbolt 4 sees first discount at $80 off

Best Buy is currently offering the all-new 2021 Acer Chromebook Spin 713 for $619 shipped. Normally fetching $699, today’s offer marks the very first discount we’ve seen while knocking $80 off the price tag. Sporting a 13.5-inch 2K display, Acer’s latest Chromebook arrives with an Intel Evo Core i5 under the hood backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Living up to its Spin 713 naming scheme, it can fold from a typical laptop into a tab design thanks to a folding hinge form-factor. And then on the I/O side of things, you’re looking at a Thunderbolt 4 port that’s joined by HDMI, microSD, and more. Plus, Wi-Fi 6 and 11-hour battery life round out the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review of the previous-generation 2020 model. Head below for more.

Save even more by opting for one of the previous-generation Acer Chromebook Spin 713 at $329. This offering arrives with much of the same form-factor as the lead deal, just without the newer processor, Thunderbolt 4 port, or Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It also steps down to an i3 chip, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, which may be worth the much more affordable price tag.

In either case, use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability by bringing it to class, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about. There’s even an extra pocket for storing chargers and other accessories with your new Chromebook. Otherwise, go grab this $129 Acer Chromebook instead for an even more affordable offering.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 features:

Acer’s Intel Evo platform-based Chromebook Spin 713 looks as good as it performs. Designed to give users a premium experience with increased speeds from the 11th Gen Intel® Core i5 processor, this sleek convertible features a vivid, 13.5” 2K IPS VertiView touch display with vivid Intel Iris Xe graphics, a long-lasting and quick-chargeable battery, and speedy Chrome OS performance. At just over 3 lbs., this sleek machine is faster than ever.

