Anker’s latest sale discounts portable power stations, USB-C hubs, more from $9

Anker is now back to start off yet another week with a collection of discounts via its official Amazon storefront. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining this week’s selection is the PowerHouse II 400 Power Station at $279.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $400, you’re looking at 30% in savings as today’s offer marks the second-best price to date and comes within $20 of the all-time low.

Anker’s latest portable charging station enters with 300W of internal power to handle refueling just about anytime. Powerhouse II 400 arrives as a compelling campsite or tailgating upgrade with a full AC outlet that’s supplemented by a 60W USB-C PD output, three USB-A slots, and a car socket. Thanks to a DC input, you’ll also be able to refuel the internal battery with a solar charger for a truly off-the-grid setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 275 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $9.

Other notable Anker deals this week include:

After you’ve checked out all of the discounts today, go catch up on the latest and greatest from Anker. Earlier in the week, its new Soundcore Life P3 earbuds launched with ANC and five colorways at a pretty notable $80 price tag. That’s alongside Anker’s all-new Apex Thunderbolt 4 Dock with 12 ports alongside 90W of power passthrough.

Anker PowerHouse II 400 Power Station features:

The 388Wh capacity provides multiple charges to virtually any mobile device. Charge an iPhone 11 (3,110mAh)23 times, a MacBook Air 2020 (60Wh) 5 times, an iPad Air (30Wh) 11 times, or a camera more than 20 times. With a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, 3 USB-A ports, a car socket, and 2 DC ports, PowerHouse gives you the ports you need to charge all of your devices at the same time.

