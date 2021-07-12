FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pros are now even better bargains at up to $199 off

-
AppleBest iPad DealsB&H
Save now $199 off

Update: Best Buy is now getting in on the savings by taking $199 off a selection of 2020 iPad Pros when you clip the on-page Student Deal. As that implies, you’ll need to be in Best Buy’s student program to lock-in the discount, but it’s entirely free to join for all. Get all of the details on the promotion on this landing page.

B&H and Expercom are currently discounting Apple’s previous-generation 2020 iPad Pros with both 11- and 12.9-inch models on sale. At B&H, you’ll find pricing starts at $699 for the more entry-level models, though our top pick heads over to Expercom in order to offer the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB at $949, which is $250 off what you’d pay for the new M1 model and matching our previous mention for one of the best prices of the year. There are also additional models on sale, with as much as $150 in savings to be had, too.

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pros may not feature the new M1 chips or Thunderbolt connectivity, but still manage to deliver a compelling iPadOS experience for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Alongside up to 12.9-inches of Liquid Retina Display, there’s also built-in Face ID, 10-hour battery life, and USB-C connectivity. Not to mention Wi-Fi 6 support and a refreshed camera array around back supplemented by a LiDAR scanner. Learn more in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Regardless of whether you spring for the 11- or 12.9-inch model, it’s a smart idea to leverage your savings here and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

But let’s say that going with the newest from Apple is more your speed, in which case, we’ve got you covered. Right now, we’re tracking one of the first discounts on the recent M1 11-inch iPad Pro, which arrives with Thunderbolt connectivity alongside all of the features noted above at $50 off the going rate.

11-inch iPad Pro features:

Further improving the 11″ iPad Pro, Apple has added a few new advancements for upgraded performance, entertainment, and usability. Replacing the A12X processor, the A12Z Bionic has performance rivaling that of laptops available today, in addition to an eight-core graphics processor that handles everything from games to 4K video editing. Moreover, it’s still paired with a Neural Engine chip for advanced machine learning. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros…

B&H

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Upgrade your Apple Watch with this genuine leather band...
Grab an extra Sony DualSense Wireless PS5 Controller wh...
Bring Apple Silicon to the desktop with $149 off the la...
Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS + Cellular falls to just $1 shy...
Apple celebrates Black Widow’s theatrical release...
Apple’s latest iPad Air arrives at the second-best pr...
Rock out to a $71 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max...
iPhone 12 Pro/mini see rare cert. refurbished discounts...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Apple’s latest iPad Air arrives at the second-best prices to date of $60 off

$60 off Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: 911 Operator, Network Analyzer Pro, Monopoly, more

FREE+ Learn More
From $115

LEGO’s AT-AT sees rare discount to $140 alongside Creator Expert cars, and more

Rare deals Learn More
Save 35%

Save up to 35% on Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries and bundles starting at $9

From $9 Learn More
37% off

This USB-C adapter delivers two USB-A ports for $6 Prime shipped (37% off, New low)

$6 Learn More
30% off

Govee’s brand-new Glide RGBIC Wall Light sees first discount to $70 at Amazon (Save 30%)

$70 Learn More
Reg. $40+

Road trip-ready Chefman Mini Fridge and cooler now down at $27 Prime shipped (Reg. $40+)

$27 Learn More
Save $323

Take up to $323 off Dell’s 27-inch 4K UHD monitor at a new all-time low, more from $200

From $200 Learn More