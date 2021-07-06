Apple just released its new M1 11-inch iPad Pro, and now you can already save $50

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $749 shipped in silver. Down from its usual $799 price tag, today’s offer amounts to the first discount we’ve seen on the silver model, amounts to $50 in savings, and matches the second-best to date across either colorway of the recent release. Shipping is a bit delayed at Amazon, though Walmart is matching the same price, too.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro arrives powered by the M1 chip that has graced its most recent Macs. Alongside its 11-inch Liquid Retina display, you’ll be able to count on all of the power of a MacBook thanks to Thunderbolt connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 support. That’s alongside all-day battery life, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

Then make sure to leverage your savings while upgrading to the latest from Apple and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

Complete your new iPad Pro by picking up one of the first discounts of any kind on Apple’s latest White Magic Keyboard from $257 for the 11-inch model. Elevating your typing experience with physical, backlit keys, this accessory also delivers a unique floating hinge design with additional USB-C charging port and built-in trackpad. But then be sure to check out all of the other price cuts live in our Apple guide now that a new week is finally underway.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

