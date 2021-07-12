Take up to $323 off Dell’s 27-inch 4K UHD monitor at a new all-time low, more from $200

Amazon is offering Dell’s 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor for $522.52 shipped. Usually selling for upwards of $850, though recently plummeting to $550, you can save up to 39% today and mark a new all-time low price that we’ve tracked. Perfect for artists or anyone working primarily from a desktop, this 27-inch monitor is all about the visuals with 4K resolution backed by a 95% DCI-P3 color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR 400. The virtually boderless display is also outfitted with Dell’s Display Manager for added productivity, and on the lower panel you’ll find twin USB-C and DisplayPorts, as well as an HDMI output. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Though if it’s a solid gaming machine you’re after, this 27-inch BenQ monitor packs a 144Hz refresh rate with 1080p visuals, a 1ms reponse time, and more for $200 shipped. The price will drop once you add it to the cart, and then you’re set to enjoy savings up to 26%. Alongside the specs mentioned above, you’ll also find AMD FreeSync Premium here to help produce smoother gameplay, and HDRi optimization for even more immersive colors and clarity. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars.

Regardless of which monitor you choose, putting some of today’s savings towards this RGB gas-spring mount is a no-brainer. it can hold monitors up to 32-inches, so it’s perfect for either of our deals above, and brings some sleek lighting options to your setup for just $30. And if you’re looking for even more ways to spruce up your gaming gear, you can find all our favorite deals and drops in this dedicated guide.

More on Dell’s 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor:

Experience true color and captivating details on this 27” 4K monitor with a wide color coverage, including 95% DCI-P3

Single cable USB-C delivers up to 90W of power while transmitting data and video signals.

Work efficiently with improved Dell Display Manager, a fully adjustable stand and virtually borderless InfinityEdge.

Visually stunning: Experience outstanding color gradient and precision in more shades on this VESA DisplayHDR 400 monitor with a color depth 1.07 billion colors and high contrast ratio of 1300:1.

