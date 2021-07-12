This RGB gas-spring gaming monitor mount is down to $30 (Up to 62% off)

Wali Electric (99% lifetime positive feedback from 53,000+) via Amazon is offering its RGB Gas-Spring Gaming Monitor Mount for $30 shipped. This offering has fluctuated between $50 and $80 off since coming to market in early 2020. Today’s deal not only shaves anywhere from 40% to 62% off, but also beats the lowest pricing we have tracked by $20. This gas spring monitor mount is ready to uplift your display and give it a little bit a flair. It boasts RGB lighting at its base that’s paired with a red and black color scheme elsewhere. Once installed it will be a cinch to tweak height, viewing angle, and much more with little to no effort required. This specific model is able to hold up to 32-inch monitors, easily accommodating a wide range of options. Both C-clamp and grommet kits are included, allowing you to choose the ideal solution for your desk. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Wali RGB Gas-Spring Gaming Monitor Mount features:

Compatibility: Fits monitor 17” to 32” and supports up to 17.6lbs. Quick release detachable mount plates compatible with VESA mounting holes 75x75mm up to 100x100mm. Two-stage locking system C-Clamp range: 0.4” up to 3.3” and Grommet-Base range: 0.4” up to 3.1”.

Enhanced Performance: Easily access MIC port, headset port, two USB 3.0 ports built into the cool LED backlit base.

Multiple Adjustment: The high-grade material adjustable arm and mechanical spring provides a +/-40° tilt, +/-90° swivel to change viewing angles, and 360° rotate from landscape to portrait mode. Built in cable management.

