FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fitbit Versa 3 and Sense smartwatches drop to the second-best prices yet from $185

-
AmazonFitness TrackerfitbitQVC
Save now From $185

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch for $199.95 shipped in several styles. New QVC shoppers who use code NEW at checkout can drop the price there to $185. Down from its $230 going rate, you’re looking at as much as $45 in savings as today’s offer marks the second-best price to date and comes within $5 of the all-time low. Fitbit Versa 3 lets you track a variety of fitness and exercise stats ranging from the usual steps and burned calories to heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more. There’s also built-in Assistant and Alexa features as well as up to 6-day battery life and a touchscreen design. Over 8,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, and you can get all of the details in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon also has the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch marked down to $229.95. Or for new QVC shoppers, that drops to $215 with the code mentioned above. In either case, that’s down from $300 to mark the second-best price to date. Fitbit Sense delivers all of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect from a wearable these days alongside an always-on AMOLED display. That’s algonside up to 6-day battery life, plus ECG tracking and the ability to keep tabs on stress and skin temperature. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 12,000 customers and we recently took a hands-on look at the wearable to test its built-in Assistant functionality.

Then don’t forget that we’re tracking a notable offer on the Fitbit Charge 4, which is down to the lowest price yet starting at $85. This one delivers more of a traditional fitness tracker design while monitoring everything from heart rate and sleep to runs and more.

Fitbit Versa 3 features:

Meet Fitbit Versa 3—the smartwatch with everything you need to just go. Track your pace & distance—and leave your phone at home—with built-in GPS. You can also get call, text and app notifications, use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in, control Spotify, Deezer and Pandora and use the built-in mic and speaker to take Bluetooth® calls hands-free when your phone is nearby.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

fitbit QVC

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to 35% on Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries ...
This USB-C adapter delivers two USB-A ports for $6 Prim...
Govee’s brand-new Glide RGBIC Wall Light sees fir...
Take up to $323 off Dell’s 27-inch 4K UHD monitor...
This RGB gas-spring gaming monitor mount is down to $30...
Bosch’s ultra-compact Pocket Driver Kit bundles t...
Kwikset’s Halo Touch fingerprint smart lock sees ...
Globe Electric’s Mason Lamp elegantly upgrades yo...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 35%

Fitbit Charge 4 monitors heart rate, sleep, and summer runs from $85 (Reg. $130)

From $85 Learn More
Save $330

Don’t need the latest and greatest? OnePlus 8 is now down to $369 (Save $330)

$369 Learn More
Reg. $30

Just $18 scores you Anker’s highly-rated eufy HealthKit smart scale at 40% off

$18 Learn More
First discount

Acer’s all-new Chromebook Spin 713 with Thunderbolt 4 sees first discount at $80 off

$80 off Learn More

Apex Legends Thrillseekers event intros new Arenas map, weekly rewards + old skins return

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: 911 Operator, Network Analyzer Pro, Monopoly, more

FREE+ Learn More
From $115

LEGO’s AT-AT sees rare discount to $140 alongside Creator Expert cars, and more

Rare deals Learn More
Save 35%

Save up to 35% on Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries and bundles starting at $9

From $9 Learn More