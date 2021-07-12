Fitbit Versa 3 and Sense smartwatches drop to the second-best prices yet from $185

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch for $199.95 shipped in several styles. New QVC shoppers who use code NEW at checkout can drop the price there to $185. Down from its $230 going rate, you’re looking at as much as $45 in savings as today’s offer marks the second-best price to date and comes within $5 of the all-time low. Fitbit Versa 3 lets you track a variety of fitness and exercise stats ranging from the usual steps and burned calories to heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more. There’s also built-in Assistant and Alexa features as well as up to 6-day battery life and a touchscreen design. Over 8,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, and you can get all of the details in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon also has the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch marked down to $229.95. Or for new QVC shoppers, that drops to $215 with the code mentioned above. In either case, that’s down from $300 to mark the second-best price to date. Fitbit Sense delivers all of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect from a wearable these days alongside an always-on AMOLED display. That’s algonside up to 6-day battery life, plus ECG tracking and the ability to keep tabs on stress and skin temperature. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 12,000 customers and we recently took a hands-on look at the wearable to test its built-in Assistant functionality.

Then don’t forget that we’re tracking a notable offer on the Fitbit Charge 4, which is down to the lowest price yet starting at $85. This one delivers more of a traditional fitness tracker design while monitoring everything from heart rate and sleep to runs and more.

Fitbit Versa 3 features:

Meet Fitbit Versa 3—the smartwatch with everything you need to just go. Track your pace & distance—and leave your phone at home—with built-in GPS. You can also get call, text and app notifications, use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in, control Spotify, Deezer and Pandora and use the built-in mic and speaker to take Bluetooth® calls hands-free when your phone is nearby.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!