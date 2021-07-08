FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fitbit Charge 4 monitors heart rate, sleep, and summer runs from $85 (Reg. $130)

QVC is currently offering the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker for $99.95 shipped. New QVC shoppers will be able to drop the price down to $84.95 when code NEW has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $130 these days at Amazon, you’re looking at as much as 35% in savings as today’s offer delivers the best price of the year that undercuts Prime Day by $15. Standout features on the Fitbit Charge 4 include 24/7 heart rate monitoring, 7-day battery life, and GPS alongside its usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities. Its swim-proof design packs a 1-inch OLED display that lets you keep tabs on fitness data on top of notifications from your smartphone. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 55,000 customers and you can get some additional insight in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Compared to other models in the Fitbit ecosystem, today’s Charge 4 deal is about as good as it gets considering you’d pay $15 more the Inspire 2 at Amazon. But if you don’t mind leaving the now Google subsidiary, opting for the Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker at $35 is a great way to save. This best-selling wearable arrives with 15-day battery life alongside a pretty robust list of monitored stats including heart rate, sleep, blood/oxygen, and more.

For an even more affordable way to get in on the fitness tracking action, we’re still tracking a notable discount on the Wyze Band at $25.50. This offering isn’t going to be quite as full-featured as the lead deal, but will have you keeping tabs on exercise and daily activity in much the same fashion. Or just go with these ongoing Apple Watch Series 6 discounts at $100 off.

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker features:

Take your fitness game to the next level with the Fitbit Charge 4. The intuitive touchscreen display makes it easy to see your stats, no matter the lighting conditions. All-day activity tracking gathers the data you need to optimize workouts and reach your goals. The Daily Dashboard includes your steps, calories burned, sleep, heart rate and more.

