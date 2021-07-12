FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

MSCHF reimagines Jibo, Theranos, Juicero, and other failed startups as new collectible toys

-
NewsMSCHF

Failed startups like Theranos and Juicero have gained something of a cult following over the years after just how spectacularly the companies failed. Joining the ranks of other infamous hardware releases like Jibo and the Coolest Cooler, the folks at MSCHF are back with their latest collectible release today, which looks to actually ship miniature versions of the products that the brands couldn’t. Head below for all of the details on the new MSCHF failed startup toys collection.

MSCHF launches collection of failed startup toys

Even though many failed startups didn’t make it as a business, some of them have stayed around not out of success, but out of just how unique the product was or how spectacularly the company fizzled out. Looking to capitalize off their failure, MSCHF, an art collective from Brooklyn that may be best known for its recent Lil Nas X Satan sneakers, has launched a new series of collectible toys inspired by many of the more popular failed companies out there.

Launching as a set of five vinyl figures, these collectibles look to memorialize failures from all over the world of tech and beyond. They range from some of the more infamous product launches like the Theranos minilab to beloved yet underachieving debuts like Jibo the social robot. Here’s the full list of MSCHF failed startup toys:

  • Juicero
  • One Laptop One Child
  • Theranos minilab
  • Jibo
  • Coolest Cooler

Despite being miniature versions of their real-life hardware counterparts, the figures manage to pack in plenty of little authentic details like readable text and recognizable logos. There’s some articulation through the collection where you might expect it. And because it’s MSCHF, who is known for going all-out, the packaging is just as well thought out. Each one comes with a cause of death on the back that details just how the product came to join the collection of failed startup toys from MSCHF in the first place.

Available for $39.99 per figure, or $159.99 for the set, you can pick up all of the MSCHF failed startup toys right now via the art studio’s online site. Because of the more limited-edition nature of MSCHF’s normal releases, you’ll want to act fast, as there’s no telling how many will be made or how long everything will be in stock.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having been an owner of both Jibo and the Coolest Cooler, these new failed startup toys from MSCHF hit a little close to home, but in a pretty novel way. We cover a lot of up-and-coming tech hardware here at 9to5Toys, and while most of it does end up shipping to those who pre-order, there are some products over the years that haven’t actually seen the light of day. While no company wants to actually become a failed startup, these new collectibles are at least a single good thing that’s shipped from brands like Theranos.

