Stay cool this summer with Columbia’s Omni-Freeze collection: T-shirts, dresses, more

Columbia’s got the heat covered this summer with its Omni-Freeze collection. In case you’re not familiar, the fabric features cooling technologies to keep you comfortable in the warmest of temperatures. There are loads of styles for both men and women alike. There are also several different types of cooling fabrics, including Omni-Free Zero Ice, Omni-Free Zero, Omni-Freeze, and Freezer Coil. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Columbia Omni-Freeze Collection, and if you’re looking for free delivery, be sure to check out the Greater Rewards Member Program (free to sign-up) to receive complimentary shipping.

Columbia Omni-Free Zero

The maximum cooling power technology is in the Columbia Omni-Freeze Zero Ice Collection. There are 19 different pieces in the line, and it’s both touch- and sweat-activated. This fast-drying fabric helps to keep you cool, and one of our top picks from this line is the Cirro-Cool Short Sleeve Shirt. It also has UPF 50 sun protection and four-way stretch material, which is great for outdoor adventures.

Another great option is the Zero Rules Long-Sleeve Shirt that can be worn throughout any season. The cooling fabric helps to keep you comfortable by reacting with your sweat to lower the material’s temperature. It also has UPF 30 sun protection and even features anti-odor properties. Plus, you can choose from four color options, and it’s priced at $45.

Freezer Coil Styles

Another top style to keep you cool is the Freezer Coil line. For women, athletic dresses are very on-trend for this season, and Columbia has options in its cooling collection. This PFG Freezer III Dress is fashionable and highly functional. This dress comes in 11 color options, as well as sizing from XS to XXL. It can be styled with sandals or sneakers alike and features UPF 50 sun protection. The active fit is highly flattering, and the material is sweat-wicking. With over 500 reviews, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars and priced at $50.

The PFG Zero Rules Woven Short Sleeve Shirt is a standout from this collection that’s marked down to $25. This collared shirt can be dressed up or down seamlessly and designed for fishing. The material is lightweight, quick-drying, and highly breathable. This is ideal for warm, sunny days and rated 4.8/5 stars.

