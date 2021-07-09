Oakley’s new Kato Prizm 24K sunglasses debut for the 2021 Summer Games

Just in time for the heat of summer, Oakley has debuted its new Kato Prizm 24K sunglasses. In honor of the Olympic Games, Team Oakley finalists at the Summer Games will be outfitted with Oakley Kato with Prizm 24K lenses “to unlock their superpowers in the pursuit of winning gold,” states Oakley. These sunglasses were designed to be sleek and lightweight, which is perfect for outdoor sporting events. Athletes will love the new streamlined design and the on-trend gold coloring. Be sure to head below the jump to find out all of the new details.

Oakley Kato features PhysioMorphic Geometry, the newest innovation in optical design from Oakley. Following in the footsteps of previous innovations by Oakley, PhysioMorphic Geometry takes inspiration from the human experience and laws of nature to unlock eyewear designed and developed without limitations. In Oakley Kato, this technology enables a lens design with an extended wrap and rigidity in key areas that mimic the structural properties of a frame.

Oakley Kato with Prizm 24K Design

These frameless sunglasses will really help you push the limits during your workouts. The new design allows the sunglasses to fit as close to the face as possible. Also, the new and upgraded Prizm lens was made to enhance color and contrast to see more detail. One of the standout features of the glasses is how versatile they are. The entire face of the glasses tilts so that they can properly and comfortably adapt to more faces. Better yet, they also have three nose pads of different thicknesses and depths to create different offsets. Plus, they are non-slip as well.

The Oakley logo is outed in the center of the glasses and features two side logos as well. This style is unisex, and if you’re not a fan of the gold detailing, they’re also available in two other color options. The sunglasses are priced at $291, and Oakley offers free delivery on all orders. Oakley currently has a 4.1/5 stars rating on this style. The new Oakley Kato with Prizm 24K lenses will be available on oakley.com and in select Oakley stores starting July 8.

