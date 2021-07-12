Upgrade your Apple Watch with this genuine leather band at a new low from $12

WFEAGL (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 38/40mm Leather Apple Watch Band for $12.23 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Pick up the 42/44mm Leather Apple Watch Band at $15.29 Prime shipped. Normally up to $18 for both models, the smaller version is currently at a new all-time low, beating our last mention by over $0.75. The larger band is matching our previous mention for the second-best that we’ve tracked. This band features top grain genuine leather and a quality build. The leather is also breathable so your wrist won’t sweat when it’s hot outside. It fits wrists ranging from 5.3- to 7.7-inches and is compatible with essentially every Apple Watch model on the market. Plus, the company bundles a TPU case for your Apple Watch to help prevent it from being scratched during daily use. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 11,000 happy customers.

If you’re not a fan of leather, or just want something with a bit of a different style, than you’ll want to give our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands a look. With various models and styles featured from $5, there are both low-cost options as well as higher-end choices to browse through to upgrade your Apple Watch’s style.

Speaking of Apple Watch, did you see that the SE 40mm GPS + Cellular is currently on sale for $290? That’s just $1 above the 2021 low that we’ve tracked and delivers a heart rate monitor, notifications, sleep tracking, and more. You’ll also want to swing by our Apple guide for other ways to save whether you’re in the ecosystem or wanting to take the plunge.

Leather Apple Watch Band features:

Top grain genuine leather with fashionable craftsmanship, anti-slip, durable, comfortable, breathable & no peculiar smell. The part of the connection between the watch and the strap. The adapter is processed through special craft, slide into the watch nicely, easy to install or remove, and it is very sturdy,not fall apart. There are a lot of colors and styles for you to choose, suitable for any place, so that your watch looks different.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!