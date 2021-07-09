Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS + Cellular falls to just $1 shy of 2021 low

Amazon now offers the Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS + Cellular in Space Gray and Gold Aluminum styles for $289.99 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. These would typically run you $329, and today’s $39 savings are some of the best we’ve tracked at just $1 shy of the 2021 low. Featuring a Retina OLED display, the Apple Watch SE also brings heart-rate monitoring, workout modes, and other fitness-ready features to its swim-proof design. And that’s on top of the regular iOS integration, so you can send texts, take calls, jam out to your favorite tunes, and more. Shipping is a bit delayed here, so you can expect delivery in about 2-3 weeks. Head below for more.

If the included band isn’t quite your style, then putting today’s savings towards an additional Apple Watch band is the perfect way to use them. There are a myriad of bands to choose from, and our roundup offers everything from the official Sport Band and Sport Loop options, as well as more affordable styles. Or, if you’re a bit on the forgetful side like me, throwing in an extra wireless charger while they’re down to $19 is always a smart move.

Of course, our Apple guide is the best place to start if you’re looking for the latest and greatest savings. Early this morning, we saw a solid discount on the latest iPad Air at $60 off. With a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, you can bring home some of Apple’s best from the A14 Bionic chip, plus support for the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. We cover all the details inside, but you can hit up our launch coverage to get an even closer look.

Apple Watch SE features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!