Cuisinart’s 4-in-1 Woodcreek Pellet Grill falls to new low at $170 off

-
Cuisinart
$170 off $427

Walmart is offering the Cuisinart Woodcreek 4-in-1 Bluetooth Pellet Grill for $427 with free in-store pickup. With a $597 list price, today’s deal saves $170 from its normal list price, is $70 below our last mention, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Now that summer is in full swing, it’s time to fire up the BBQ on the weekend for some fantastic meals with family and friends. This 4-in-1 design lets you cook with a ceramic briquette sear insert, charcoal grill, cast iron griddle, and more. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can connect wirelessly with your phone to dial in the temperature, as well. Rated 3.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage.

If you don’t need such a large cooking area, the Z Grills Pellet Smoker is available on Amazon for $359. This saves you more than $200 from today’s lead deal and still offers 601-square inches of cooking space. While it’s not quite as versatile, there’s nothing like freshly smoked chicken or ribs, which is what this Z Grills smoker excels at.

Another option is the Masterbuilt 40-inch digital charcoal smoker at $225 right now. Both Walmart and Amazon have it at the discounted price, which is quite a bit below its normal $349 going rate. Offering Bluetooth control and ample cook space you’ll be able to prepare a meal for the whole family with ease in this handy smoker.

More about Cuisinart’s Woodcreek Pellet Grill:

  • Appliance grade viewing window with two 10-watt halogen lights make seeing inside a breeze
  • Experience cooking versatility with an insert system that includes a ceramic briquette sear insert, charcoal tray, and cast iron griddle
  • Easy Connect technology with Bluetooth connectivity

