Bosch’s ultra-compact Pocket Driver Kit bundles two batteries for $69 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 12V Max 2-Speed Pocket Driver Kit with 2 Batteries (PS21-2A) for $69 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. Bosch’s Pocket Driver takes portability to the next level with the “shortest head length in its class.” It protrudes a mere 5.6 inches, making it an ideal solution for working in tight corners and small spaces. The unit weighs only 1.4 pounds, ushering in a lightweight build as well. Despite having such a tiny form-factor, owners still stand to benefit from 265-inch pounds of max torque. Two batteries, a charger, and carrying bag are included, alongside two driver bits. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If a smaller price tag is more important than a tiny form factor, consider Hammerhead 20V 2-Speed Cordless Drill Driver Kit at $30. While much larger in size, it also happens to be more powerful. This is actually a deal we spotted late last week, so there’s no telling when the cost could return to its typical $50 price tag. It’s not the only Hammerhead tool on sale, so peruse our full list to find more options from $17.

Since you’re here, you may also want to have a look at our roundup of up to $150 off tools and combo kits at Home Depot. And if you’d like to more easily tackle yard work, you can bag two Greenworks Pro 80V cordless tools at $275. Other notable deals worth checking out includes this batch of Amazon Basics hand tools from $6 and Govee’s sleek Wireless Weather Station at $23.

Bosch 12V Max 2-Speed Pocket Driver Kit features:

  • The Bosch PS21 2A 12V Pocket Driver Offers the Shortest Head Length of Its Class at 5.6 Inch Making It the Ideal Driver for Tight Corners and Small Working Spaces; at Only 1.4 Pounds It Reduces User Fatigue for Longer Periods of Time
  • Despite its small size, the PS21 2A driver delivers 265 inch pound of max torque; It offers two speeds, 0 350 RPM and 0 1,300 RPM allowing users to match speed to the application
  • With 20+1 clutch setting, the Bosch pocket driver allows users to have more control

