Elevate your desktop for $15 with this 27-inch full-motion dual monitor mount (50% off)

X-mount (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 27-inch Dual Monitor Mount for $14.99 Prime shipped when you apply code 8SJ474JU at checkout. Doing so will slash off a full 50% marking the best price we’ve ever tracked, and the best available. Delivering full motion maneuverability on both arms, this dual monitor mount brings a wide array of positions to your desktop or battlestation. For monitors between 13- and 27-inches, you can add nearly two feet of depth, 360-degrees of rotation, and 90-degrees of tilt to find your perfect setup. Perfect for anyone still working from home, or gamers looking to add another dimension of play to their rig. Currently rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

For anyone working at a desktop or laptop, adding a little ergonomic relief to your daily grind can make a world of difference. That’s why I’d reccomend putting some of those savings towards a memory foam wrist rest. If you’ve never used one, they help to keep your wrists and hands in a less strenuous position to prevent chronic stress and injury over time. This 2-piece set is just $11, making it a perfect addition to the monitor mount.

This massive 31-inch mouse pad can also help keep your desktop neat, and your work or gaming gear free of dust and dirt. And right now, you can snag it for just $7. We’re tracking discounts like these all the time in our best PC gaming deals guide, so no matter what you love to do with your desktop, it’s always a good place to patrol for stress-saving deals like these.

More on X-Mount’s 27-inch Dual Monitor Stand:

UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY: Dual monitor mount fits most 13″- 27″ computer monitors that have VESA hole pattern of 50x50mm and 100x100mm from different brands. Each arm safely holds up to 17.6lbs.

FULL ARTICULATION: Dual Monitor Stand is height adjustable along the center pole. The arm offers +/-90° swivel, +/-45° tilt，360° rotation, support both landscape or portrait orientation. All these will elevate your monitor to a better viewing angle.

2 INSTALLATION OPTINOS：C-clamp fits desk without a hole (desk thickness up to 3.35”) or grommet base fits desks up to 2.2” in thickness.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!