Adorn your entire desk with this massive 31- by 12-inch mouse pad at $7 on Amazon

-
PECHAM
Reg. $12 $7

PECHAM US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its XXL Gaming Mouse Pad for $7.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply enter the code YGK89LAM at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Today’s deal saves you around 42% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked, though we have tracked as low as $6 in the past. Have you been looking for a way to keep the surface of your desk and peripherals clean while gaming? Often, your mouse will actually track better and more accurately if it’s on a pad instead of your desk’s surface. Sometimes, if you have a glass desk, the mouse won’t even track at all. PECHAM’s desk pad measures nearly 31- by 12-inches, covering a large portion of your tabletop with one slick, smooth surface. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

It’s hard to deny the value today’s lead deal brings. However, this MROCO Mouse Pad is another great option for those on tighter budgets. It measures 8.5- by 11-inches, which is quite a bit smaller than the model above. However, it only costs $5 at Amazon, which leaves a few bucks in your pocket while still getting a decent sized mouse pad for your desk.

Further upgrade your setup with new peripherals and more from our PC gaming guide. Yesterday, we found several discounts on various peripherals including 60% keyboards, headsets, and more from $24. Plus, today we discovered a sale on MSI desktops with up to $800 off if your computer is in need of an upgrade.

PECHAM XXL Gaming Mouse Pad features:

  • XX-LARGE 30.71×11.81- ROOM TO MOVE & GROOVE: With literally 2.56 feet of mouse pad
  • ULTRA SMOOTH SURFACE – ACCURATE AND FEELS GREAT: Optimized for fast movement while maintaining
  • SUPER COMFORTABLE & 3MM THICK: Our 3mm thick professional gaming mouse pad provides the most

