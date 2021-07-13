Energizer’s rechargeable LED flashlight plugs into the wall + turns on automatically at $7.50

Amazon is offering the Energizer Rechargeable Emergency LED Flashlight for $7.70 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $11 normal going rate, today’s deal beats our last mention of $9 by around $1.50 or so and marks the best price that we’ve tracked for a single flashlight. You’ll find a built-in battery here that’s recharged by leaving the flashlight plugged into a wall outlet in your home. The light outputs 40-lumens, which is more than enough if the power goes out. Plus, when the light is plugged in and the power goes out, it’ll automatically turn on. This makes it a fantastic emergency tool to place in multiple rooms of your home. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

However, opting for the EVEREADY LED Flashlight 2-pack is a great way to save even more. It’s just $6 Prime shipped and you’ll get two flashlights here. Wielding two D batteries, you won’t be able to recharge these unless you buy special batteries. Each of these flashlights offers up to 25-lumens of brightness, which isn’t a ton, but makes them great if the power goes out.

While not really meant for emergencies, no smart home would be complete without some Wi-Fi LED lighting. Earlier today, we found a Wi-Fi LED bulb that’s just $7. It’s down from its normal $12 going rate, which makes it a more budget-focused lighting option than today’s lead deal, if you’re looking for something like that.

Energizer Rechargeable Emergency LED Flashlight features:

Stay prepared with this rechargeable handheld compact flashlight. It plugs safely into the wall outlet, and will automatically turn on when you experience a power outage/blackout, so you won’t be left in the dark!

Automatically turns on when plugged in when the power goes out. Perfect for hurricane supplies and hurricane kits, survival kits, AND emergency light. Stay safe with an Energizer emergency light in each room.

Built-in battery recharges overnight when plugged into a wall outlet, delivering a runtime of up to 3. 5 hours. You can unplug from the wall and use as a regular handheld flashlight for portable light in emergencies!

