Refresh your food storage and pantry containers from $7: Rubbermaid FreshWorks, more

Today only, Woot is offering up to 30% off food storage bundles with deals starting from $7. One standout is the 6-piece Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver set for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Currently listed at $30 on Amazon where it has never gone for less than $18, today’s deal is 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. These containers feature a built-in FreshVent filter that “regulates the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide to create the optimal environment for your fresh produce.” Including a 7.2-cup container and a pair of 18.1-cup options, they are dishwasher-safe, BPA-free, and carry solid ratings from thousands at Amazon. More deals and details below. 

For something even more affordable that provides more storage space for the leftovers and lunches, consider the Snapware Total Solution Food Storage Set at under $13 Prime shipped. While not a huge price difference, this option includes five containers with lids and carries similarly solid ratings from over 2,700 Amazon customers. There’s no Rubbermaid seal of approval here, but unless you must have the well-known brand name here, these are highly-rated options with a better overall value. 

Browse through the rest of the Woot food storage sale right here for additional options starting from $7 Prime shipped. You’ll find lunch-ready kits as well some for the pantry and more. Hit up our home goods guide for even more kitchenware deals as well as this morning’s air fryer offers

More on the Rubbermaid FreshWorks:

  • KEEP PRODUCE FRESHER LONGER: Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver uses FreshVent technology to regulate airflow, so your produce stays fresher longer.
  • BUILT-IN FILTER: The built-in FreshVent filter in these Rubbermaid containers regulates the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide to create the optimal environment for your fresh produce; the filter lasts a lifetime—no refills needed
  • ELEVATED BASE: The elevated base in these plastic containers lifts produce away from moisture and promotes proper airflow

