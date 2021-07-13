FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Chefman’s 8-qt. Turbo Touch Air Fryer drops to $70 (Today only, Reg. $100+), more from $49.50

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer for $69.99 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $140 at Best Buy, this model usually goes for around $100 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention and within a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low. This model has a modern black exterior with a sleek viewing window and an interior light alongside the family-ready 8-quart capacity. It sports four cooking presets, capacitive touch controls along the top of the machine, an LED “shake reminder” to ensure cooking, the integrated timer, and a non-stick frying basket. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More deals and details below. 

More air fryer/oven deals:

Be sure to swing by our home goods hub for even more cooking and kitchen gear deals. We still have ongoing offers on the Bella Stir Stick Popcorn Maker, the Philips Pasta Maker, this OXO Good Grips Foldaway Dish Rack, and much more right here. Then dive into the latest Herman Miller Home Office 2.0 sale while you’re at it. 

More on the Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer:

  • FAMILY-SIZED FRYING: Create delicious weeknight meals for the whole family in one convenient air frying pro. The Chefman TurboFry Touch is your key to creating healthier dinners, delicious lunches, satisfying sides, and even crispy reheated leftovers.
  • EASY VIEWING: Keep an eye on dinner using the extra-large viewing window and bright interior light. Use the advanced digital display, with unique placement on the top of the airfryer, you can control your cooking and monitor results without ever taking your eyes off of your ingredients.
  • COOKING PRESETS: Serve your favorite fried meals in an instant with 4 one-touch cooking presets. 

