Plugable 7-in-1 USB-C Charging Hub puts the power in your hands [Deal]

-
mac accessoriesNewsPlugable

Plugable is back with a new way to elevate your laptop. It’s all about energy this time around, and with seven ports to choose from, there’s plenty of it to go around. This new 7-in-1 USB-C charging hub transforms your MacBook or compatible laptop into a veritable powerhouse. But the buck doesn’t stop there — you’ll also be able to enjoy SuperSpeed USB-A file sharing as well. Plus, it’s already seeing its first discount at launch. We’ve got all the details laid out for you below, so hit the jump to find out how you can score one before these savings dry up.

Plugable releases new 7-in-1 USB-C charging hub

Earlier this year, we saw some perfectly versatile offerings from Plugable, like its latest 7-in-1 USB-C connectivity hub. But this time around, we’re looking at not one, but seven USB-A charging passthroughs. Each port outputs 2.4A of power when plugged in directly to an outlet, but for truly portable charging, you can still get 1.5A per port when it’s hooked up to your MacBook or laptop.

And thankfully, you’ll find compatibility as the device comes with a built-in USB 3 to USB-C adapter. That way, you won’t have to fumble with extra bits and bobs if you’re rocking a PC (like yours truly). Plus, this USB-C charging hub is compatible with just about every major OS on the market, from Windows to Mac and even Linux support.

But enough chit-chat — let’s talk data transfer. Each USB-A port is rigged for speeds up to 5Gb/s, so it’s perfect if you’ve been needing a way to plug in some extra peripherals at school. Although, it’s not all work and no play with Plugable. With this bastion of charging at your fingertips, keeping all your gaming gear juiced up and ready to roll is a cinch.

Score big with Plugable launch discount

As mentioned above, Amazon currently lists the Plugable 7-in-1 USB-C Charging Hub for $48.95. But right now, Plugable is ready to hit the ground running with a launch discount. Just clip the on-page coupon to score yours. Doing so will knock off a full $10, or 20%, setting a new all-time low.

9to5Toys’ take:

This would’ve quite the handy little tool when I was in undergrad. Packing a 60W power adapter is one thing, but bringing the power to charge seven devices at once would’ve been a lifesaver. And that doesn’t even touch on the data transfer aspect. Although, any of Plugable’s previous USB-C hubs would probably offer more versatility there. Regardless, I’m no longer in a position of needing to carry a myriad of devices with me wherever I go. But I can already see the look of relief on a student’s face when their friend pulls one of these out during the finals week all-nighter.

