Today, Plugable is launching its latest USB-C hub with an even more compact design than several of its past releases. Debuting with a 7-in-1 design, this portable hub brings a bevy of ports to your Mac, Chromebook, and more with a durable metal housing and more. Head below for a closer look at the new Plugable 7-in-1 USB-C Hub and for all of the details on scoring a launch discount.

Plugable debuts new 7-in-1 USB-C Hub

After focusing on a series of desktop-class Thunderbolt 3 hubs, today Plugable is returning with its latest portable offering for expanding your Mac’s or PC’s I/O. This time around, the brand is adopting a compact 7-in-1 design with a metal aesthetic that’ll blend right in with the rest of your Apple workstation, be it at home or on-the-go.

With the ability to drive a 4K monitor at 60Hz, the new Plugable 7-in-1 USB-C Hub delivers some competitive performance in its compact size. There’s a single HDMI port that enables the display functionality, alongside a myriad of other ports like Gigabit Ethernet and SD card readers. You’ll also find a pair of USB 3.0 ports for connecting legacy peripherals here, as well.

The 7-in-1 USB-C Hub from Plugable sports a bus-powered design that makes it great for adding to your everyday carry. There’s also 87W USB-C PD power passthrough port built in here, so those using it at the desk or while plugged in while away from home can still achieve a single-cable setup.

Out of the box compatibility for Mac, PC, and other devices equipped with USB-C ports round out the features here on the new Plugable 7-in-1 hub.

Lock-in a launch discount

Plugable’s new 7-in-1 USB-C Hub is now available for purchase at Amazon. It normally enters with a $34.95 retail price tag, but right now to celebrate the announcement, you can score a launch discount. Clipping the listing’s on-page coupon will drop the price down to $29.95, slashing 15% or $5 off what you’ll normally pay.

9to5Toys’ Take

Plugable always seems to pack in plenty of value to its USB-C and thunderbolt hubs, and its latest 7-in-1 model continues to live up to those expectations. While you can find USB-C hubs from brands that aren’t quite as well known at this price on Amazon, Plugable stepping into the ring to match the feature sets at the same price point is all the more notable, considering its solid reputation and tenure in the space.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!