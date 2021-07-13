Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A + 2-months of YouTube Premium hits Amazon low at $150

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch 64GB Android Tablet for $149.99 shipped. Down $50 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked on Amazon. This tablet delivers all-day battery since it can be used for up to 13 hours on a single charge. The 8-inch display and dual speakers are great for enjoying YouTube, Netflix, and more. It ships with 64GB of internal storage, but supports up to 512GB of additional space via a microSD card should you need more room. Something unique about this tablet is, if you’ve never subscribed to YouTube Premium, then you’ll get a free 2-month trial with your purchase today. Plus, you’ll also be able to upgrade to Android 10 for free. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Amazon’s Fire HD 8 is a great alternative at $90. Sure, there’s only 32GB of built-in storage here, but it’s expandable just the same through a microSD card. One thing to note is that you won’t get two months of YouTube Premium with your purchase. Also, you won’t be able to use YouTube natively on the Fire HD 8 at all, so do keep that in mind. Take a closer look in our hands-on review.

Don’t miss this discount on Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro that we found yesterday. With up to $199 off various models, the iPad Pro really is a fantastic device if you’re working with a larger budget and need more of a laptop replacement and not just a media consumption device.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A:

MINIMUM BEZEL, MAXIMUM VIEW: Have more room to view your favorite content with a lightweight tablet that’s easy to use around the house or on the go.

BUILT FOR YOUR FAVORITES: An 8-inch display screen immerses you in content, and dual speakers deliver spacious surround sound.

BINGE-READY BATTERY: Browse, watch or shop for up to 13 hours on a full charge¹.

ROOM FOR EVERYTHING: Keep all your favorite music, photos or videos, thanks to 64GB of built-in memory and 512GB of expandable storage².

