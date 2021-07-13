TicWatch GTH Smartwatch measures skin temp, respiration, more at $68

Mobvoi is currently offering its TicWatch GTH Smartwatch for $67.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at $12 in savings as today’s offer marks the second-best price of the year that comes within $4 of the 2021 low. Even though this smartwatch clocks in at a much more affordable price tag than many of the other TicWatch wearables, it still manages to pack an impressive suite of health monitoring features. Alongside all of the usual exercise tracking and heart rate monitoring, there’s some unique inclusions like skin temperature, SpO2, respiration, and more. That’s while still delivering 10-day battery life. Rated 4/5 stars from 185 customers.

Go with something a bit more rugged to save even more cash. The TicWatch GTX Fitness Smartwatch still brings an Android-friendly wearable to your wrist, but enters with a more affordable $40 price tag. Its fitness tracking and heart rate monitoring are joined by up to 10-day battery life and added water resistance, though you won’t find some of the more unique measurements tracked by the wearable found above.

But for some even more capable offerings to bring along on your next run, go check out these ongoing Fitbit discounts. Right now, we’re tracking both the Versa 3 and Sense smartwatches at some of the best prices to date starting at $185, delivering even more impressive rosters of features like built-in Google Assistant.

TicWatch GTH Smartwatch features:

Take health to the next level by continuously tracking your wrist skin temperature 24 hours a day. TicWatch GTH’s sensor measures directly from your wrist and notifies you of any potential concerns. Monitor your blood oxygen levels intelligently with built-in sensors 24/7. Easily access and view trends over time. The SpO2 sensor detects your oxygen saturation level, by shining an array of LED lights into the blood vessels in your wrist.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!