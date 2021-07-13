FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TicWatch GTH Smartwatch measures skin temp, respiration, more at $68

-
AmazonFitness TrackerMobvoi
Reg. $80 $68

Mobvoi is currently offering its TicWatch GTH Smartwatch for $67.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at $12 in savings as today’s offer marks the second-best price of the year that comes within $4 of the 2021 low. Even though this smartwatch clocks in at a much more affordable price tag than many of the other TicWatch wearables, it still manages to pack an impressive suite of health monitoring features. Alongside all of the usual exercise tracking and heart rate monitoring, there’s some unique inclusions like skin temperature, SpO2, respiration, and more. That’s while still delivering 10-day battery life. Rated 4/5 stars from 185 customers.

Go with something a bit more rugged to save even more cash. The TicWatch GTX Fitness Smartwatch still brings an Android-friendly wearable to your wrist, but enters with a more affordable $40 price tag. Its fitness tracking and heart rate monitoring are joined by up to 10-day battery life and added water resistance, though you won’t find some of the more unique measurements tracked by the wearable found above.

But for some even more capable offerings to bring along on your next run, go check out these ongoing Fitbit discounts. Right now, we’re tracking both the Versa 3 and Sense smartwatches at some of the best prices to date starting at $185, delivering even more impressive rosters of features like built-in Google Assistant.

TicWatch GTH Smartwatch features:

Take health to the next level by continuously tracking your wrist skin temperature 24 hours a day. TicWatch GTH’s sensor measures directly from your wrist and notifies you of any potential concerns. Monitor your blood oxygen levels intelligently with built-in sensors 24/7. Easily access and view trends over time. The SpO2 sensor detects your oxygen saturation level, by shining an array of LED lights into the blood vessels in your wrist.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

Mobvoi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

This Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer just fell to $9 P...
Outlive and outlast with Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED 25...
No more waiting for cold brew, the Presto Rapid Dorothy...
Let Apple’s 12-inch Leather Sleeve keep your prev...
Barkan’s TV Wall Mount protrudes just 1.1 inches,...
Apple’s new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro sees first Amazon d...
Govee smart multi-color table lamp with music sync, voi...
Barrage of monitor markdowns from $140: Curved, UltraWi...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $300

TicWatch Pro 3 delivers 72-hour battery life, sleep tracking, more at $240 (Save 20%)

$240 Learn More
Save now

Fitbit Versa 3 and Sense smartwatches drop to the second-best prices yet from $185

From $185 Learn More
Save 35%

Fitbit Charge 4 monitors heart rate, sleep, and summer runs from $85 (Reg. $130)

From $85 Learn More
30% off

This Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer just fell to $9 Prime shipped (Save 30%, New low)

$9 Learn More
Save $20

Outlive and outlast with Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED 25.6K DPI gaming mouse at $20 off

$100 Learn More

Wyze launches Light Strip and Light Strip Pro with individually addressable LEDs, more

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Cessabit, klocki, Star Traders, Twilight Pro Unlock, more

FREE+ Learn More
Rare discount

LEGO’s new 1,200-piece Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets set sees first discount to $115, more

$115 Learn More