Verizon launches BOGO 50% off Apple Watch Series 6/SE with FREE 6-months of Fitness+

Verizon Wireless is currently running a notable promotion on Apple Watch Series 6 and SE GPS + Cellular models. Right now, when you buy either one of the latest wearables, you’ll score a second one at 50% off. That saves you up to $250 and marks the best value we’ve seen to date and drops the price per model down to $281.25 each. Verizon also throws in an extended 6-month Fitness+ subscription, as well.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives as the brand’s flagship wearable, delivering all of the usual fitness tracking features alongside an integrated blood/oxygen sensor. Alongside an even brighter always-on display, you’re also looking at the inclusion of the new U1 chip and faster charging times. Plus, with the upcoming release of watchOS 8 (public beta now available), you’ll be able to monitor respiratory rate while sleeping, set multiple timers at once, and try out all of the other new features. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

But when it comes to affordable Apple Watch bands, this morning we spotted a notable price cut on this Nike-style offering. Having dropped to under $7, this strap sports a fitness-ready design and comes in a variety of colorways. Then go check out all of the other offers in our Apple guide.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

  • GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
  • Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
  • Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app
  • The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down
  • S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

