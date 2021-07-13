Grab a Nike-style Apple Watch Sport Band at under $7 (Save 24%, All-time low)

Laffav (100% positive all-time feedback from 1,000+) via Amazon currently offers this Nike Sport Apple Watch Band for $6.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $9, you’re looking at 24% in savings with today’s offer marking one of the first notable discounts and a new all-time low at Amazon. Other colorways are also on sale from $6.39. Rocking a design inspired by Nike’s official sport band, this third-party offering gives you much of the same fitness-ready form-factor for less. It features a colorful design made from a soft silicone material alongside the benefit of added breathability thanks to a series of compression-molded holes throughout. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Then be sure to go have a look at our recent Tested with 9to5Toys from last week where we take a hands-on look at an even more elegant band for your Apple Watch. Having just recently launched, Nomad’s Titanium band arrives with a stylish link design that’s comprised of a more premium material than your average strap.

Nike-style Apple Watch Sport Band features:

Muranne stylish durable wristband is made of high-performance silicone and hypoallergenic nickel free stainless steel buckle, prevents skin from irritation; soft, flexible, lightweight, breathable, sweat-resistant and water-proof, bring you best wearing experience. It is the best companion in daily time and outdoor sports activity. The ventilation holes in the band create breathability that adds to the comfort, allow your wrist to breath better and cause less sweat action while exercising.

