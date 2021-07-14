FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon 1-day massager sale starts from $9.50: Cordless massager pillows, more

-
AmazonSports-FitnessNURSAL
52% off $9.50+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Miropure (97% positive feedback over the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 52% off NURSAL electric massagers. One standout is the NURSAL Cordless Neck Massager Pillow at $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is a solid 25% price drop and the lowest price we can find. It has been well over a year since we have seen it go for any less than this, and only by a few bucks. A great way to relieve tension after a tough workout, this is also an affordable way to just treat yourself after a long day. This shiatsu massage pillow sports three adjustable speeds, 2-hours pf battery life, adjustable straps, and can even offers infrared heat therapy. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

As affordable as today’s lead deal is, there are even less expensive options out there. This VIKTOR JURGEN Back Massager Pillow sports much of the same feature set and comes in at $25 or less with the on-page coupon. It also carries an even better 4+ star rating from over 4,500 Amazon customers. There’s only two speed option on this one but it is nearly the same otherwise. 

You’ll also find some handheld options and some electric massage systems with multiple nodes to place around your body on sale in today’s Gold Box. The deals start at $9.50 and you can browse through everything right here

Prefer the gun-style massager instead? We spotted a sold offer on this 30-speed model yesterday from just $28 with up to 53% in savings. Then go dive into our sports/fitness guide for more including today’s Gold Box resistance band sale

More on the NURSAL Cordless Neck Massager Pillow:

  • Relieve Muscle Soreness & Tension:Neck back massager is ergonomically designed to merge with the contours of different body parts.Neck massager’s 4 Powerful 3D Massage Nodes with automatically changes direction every min can relax neck pain,back pain,foot pain,shoulder pain ,leg pain even your full body pain and tight muscles.
  • Multifunctional Shiatsu Massage Pillow：Shiatsu massager has 3 adjustable speeds allows you to get appropriate amount of pressure to relieve your muscle pain.

Reebok’s ZJET 460 Bluetooth Exercise Bike hits $214.5...
Elgato HD60 S+ 4K60 Capture Card with HDR10 sees second...
Huge deals on MyProtein today: 3-pack Clear Whey Isolat...
Lenovo’s fold-flat aluminum laptop stand fits in ...
Sting like a bee with Cooler Master’s MM710 honey...
Amazon’s #1 new release AstroAI Foam Cannon falls...
Anker’s Pro ANC Soundcore Liberty Air 2 wireless ...
Amazon debuts new collection of fashionable Echo Dot sp...
