Don’t stress: This 30-speed deep tissue massage gun is just $28 (Save 53%)

Supremus Sports (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Deep Tissue Massage Gun for $28.20 shipped when you apply code NTKOK9H5 at checkout. Doing so will take off a heaping 53% and bring the price down to the all-time low which we’ve tracked once before. Supremus Sports’ deep tissue massage gun comes equipped with 30 speeds up to 3,2000 RPM, in order to pentrate and relive stress up to 12mm deep. You’ll find six unique massage heads stored with it in the handy travel case. And with up to 5-hours of use off of a single charge, it’s ready to tackle even the toughest post-workout knots. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you do tend to find yourself aching the day after your workouts, investing a foam roller can help to alleviate that. They work to break up lactic acid buildup, which can cause stiffness in growing muscles. This Amazon Basics one is only $14, making it an ideal addition using just some of today’s savings.

Whether you’re heading to work, class, the gym, or just out on the town, a reliable backpack is a must. Luckily, we tracked a great deal on the Targus Urban Essential backpack at a new low of $21. Roomy enough to hold a 16-inch MacBook, stylish enough to tote just about anywhere, and at 40% off, there’s no beating these savings today. We’re collecting deals like this all time in our home goods guide, so take a look if you’re always on the prowl for new gadgets and accessories.

Supremus Sports Deep Tissue Massage Gun features:

Unlike low priced massage gun our 48mm high-performance brushless motors generate 1800 to 3200 strokes per minute to reach up to 12mm deep tissue knots and to increase blood flow for muscle soreness and stiffness. The multiple speeds are perfect for all scenarios – from deep tissue massages to post-workout relaxation. All the power of your local chiropractor from the safety of your own home with Supremus Sport’s percussion massager!

