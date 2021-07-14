FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon launches up to 43% off Fire TV sale: Cube 4K $100, more from $20

-
AmazonStreaming Media Players
Save 43% From $20

Amazon is discounting its lineup of Fire TV streaming media players for the first time since Prime Day, delivering the second-best prices of the year across the board. Headlining is the Fire TV Cube Streaming Media Player for $99.99 shipped. Down from its usual $120 going rate, today’s offer is delivering the lowest of the year outside of Amazon’s massive shopping event. Fire TV Cube brings an always on Alexa experience to your home theater centered around 4K HDR playback. You’ll of course get access to a variety of streaming channels like Netflix, Hulu, Prime video, and Disney+, alongside an Alexa-enabled Voice remote to easily pull up content. There’s also built-in IR blaster features for turning on soundbars and other gear in your setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 48,000 customers and we noted it was one of the best Logitech Harmony alternatives now that the popular universal remotes have been discontinued. Head below for more from $20.

Other Fire TV deals:

If you’re having trouble deciding between the different streaming media players in Amazon’s roster, be sure to have a look at our in-depth guide. Walking you though the perks of each model, we break down each of the price points to help ensure you bring home the best streamer for your space. But then make sure to swing by our home theater guide for all of the week’s other best discounts.

Amazon Fire TV Cube features:

Enjoy HDR UHD streaming media content on any compatible display with the black Amazon Fire TV Cube. It provides access to content such as movies, TV shows, music, games, and more, plus access to premium services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and more. This device supports video resolutions up to UHD 4K with HDR10 support and connects to your display via HDMI. For high-speed Internet connectivity, the Fire TV is equipped with dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and includes an Ethernet adapter.

