Amazon’s #1 new release AstroAI Foam Cannon falls to low at $16.50 (Save 45%)

AstroAI Corporation (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its all-new Foam Cannon for $16.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code P9EP7PSG at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Normally $30, today’s deal saves you 45% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to give your car a wash at home that’s just like what you’d get by hiring a professional detailer, then a foam cannon is just the way to achieve that. This model features an adjustable nozzle so that way you can change from a super thick to thin foam spray, depending on what you need. It can be used with pressure washers that are either gas or electric and range from 1,000 to 3,000 PSI. Rated 4.3/5 stars from early reviews, and AstroAI is trusted at Amazon. Plus, it’s a #1 new release at Amazon.

Use a bit of your savings to pick up some car wash soap. That’s right, you can pick up Chemical Guys’ Mr. Pink Super Suds Car Wash Soap from under $6, depending on if you opt for Subscribe and Save or not. This soap should last you quite a while, and Chemical Guys claims that it’s great for use in foam guns, just like today’s lead deal.

After a long weekend of cleaning your car out, it’s time to relax. If you’re wanting to enjoy a good movie, be sure to check out this deal that we found on the Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV at up to $115 off. The deal starts at $370 shipped, making now a great time to pick up a new 4K smart TV.

More on the AstroAI Foam Cannon:

Wide Neck Foam Cannon: Pour soap liquid to bottle easily, no waste; Cracked necks-Our design has an extra-wide neck to prevent that problem. Heavy duty foam core makes foam more dense and thick.

Adjustable Nozzle for Thick foam and Spray pattern: Mix detergent and water and connect the cannon to the pressure washer. Turn the top knob right (-) to get the thickest mixture; Adjust the spray nozzle to get a proper sprinkle pattern. The nozzle holder allows the user to rotate 360-degrees to control the dispersing direction.

Human-centered Design: The upgraded filter block design provides maximum protection against damage from foam or water particles while in use. 1/4 quick coupling allows the cannon to be securely attached to your pressure washer gun. The adjustable foam concentration and spray angle improve foam coverage and cleaning effect.

