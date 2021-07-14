Toshiba’s all-new 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV now up to $115 off with deals from $370 shipped

Best Buy’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $369.99 shipped. Best Buy is offering it for $394.99 with a FREE Echo Dot (3rd Gen.) Smart Speaker for a total value of $355 shipped. Regularly up to $470, today’s deal is at least $100 in savings and the lowest we can find. While more cash up front, you’re also looking at an effective $115 in savings with the Echo bundle option. Just recently launched back in May, this is the 2021 release with a 50-inch 4K 2160p panel, HDR support, a “bezel-less” design, a voice remote, four HDMI inputs, two USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It is a Fire TV edition model so it provides direct access to all of the best streaming service as well as over-the-air TV and loads of apps. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

When it comes to 50-inch 4K TVs, today’s lead deal is already among the most affordable. However, this Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV comes in at $310 shipped and carries stellar ratings from nearly 6,000 Amazon customers.

But the TV deals don’t stop there, we are still tracking some big-time price drops on LG models with up to $1,000 in savings, FREE gift cards, and more right here.

You’ll want to head over to our home theater deal hub for additional TV offers as well as deals on sound bars, TV wall mounts, and much more. Just this morning we spotted a host of deals on Amazon’s Fire TV gear starting from just $20 including the Fire TV Cube streaming media player and more.

More on the All-New Toshiba 50-inch Smart Fire TV:

See all your content in one place – Fire TV brings live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps together onto one convenient home screen. Subscriptions may be required. Content availability subject to change.

Regza Engine 4K is Toshiba’s high performance 4K engine for stunning picture quality, with ultra essential PQ technology combined with high quality LCD panel, you can get an incredible ultra HD 4K images with breath-taking picture quality.

