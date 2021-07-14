FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best new cookbooks to try out this summer

Are you looking for some new recipes to try this summer? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Today, we’re sharing the best new summer cookbooks to pick up this summer. From learning how to cook from scratch to baking delicious desserts, there is a cookbook for everyone. So be sure to head below the jump to find a few of our top picks.

Cooking with Shereen from Scratch

One of the best new releases, which debuted yesterday, is “Cooking with Shereen from Scratch: Because you can!” by Shereen Pavlides. Shereen is an internet sensation with over a million followers across her platforms. She shows you how to cook from scratch with over 60 new recipes. You can find the new cookbook on Amazon for $19. “Shereen is more than just an expert chef, she’s also an empowering coach. Her beyond delicious recipes, personal touches, and confidence-building approach will leave you feeling like you’ve both made a new friend and become an expert chef yourself!” ― Michael Drummonds, producer, BuzzFeed, Tasty.

How to Cook That: Crazy Sweet Creations

Do you have a sweet tooth? If so, you will want to check out the new “How to Cook That: Crazy Sweet Creations” by Ann Reardon. If you’re not familiar, Ann has her own cooking channel in Australia that has over a million hits. This step-by-step cookbook teaches you how to create mouth-watering pastries, cakes, cookies, and sweet treats. You can currently find it on Amazon for $25, and it would make a great gift.

How to Grill Vegetables

Another great new summer cookbook to pick up is “How to Grill Vegetables: The New Bible for Barbecuing Vegetables over Live Fire” by Steven Raichlen. This is a fantastic option if you love to grill and are looking for healthy alternatives. There are over 115 new recipes in this cookbook, from “fire-blister tomatoes, cedar-plank eggplant, hay-smoke lettuce, spit-roast brussels sprouts on the stalk, grill corn five ways—even cook whole onions caveman-style in the embers.” He also debuts a section on perfectly grilling pizza, eggs, breads, and more. You can find this cookbook on Amazon from $19.

You will also want to check out our latest guide to the July 2021 Summer Reading List here.

