Amazon debuts new collection of fashionable Echo Dot speakers in crowdfunded collab

Back at the beginning of the year, Amazon rolled out a new Built It program to give shoppers a chance to vote on new products launched from its incubator. Now today in the same vein, Amazon is rolling out three new Echo Dot speaker designs as part of a similar crowdfunding opportunity in partnership with esteemed fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg. Now available for pre-order, you can get all of the details on the new Amazon Echo Dot Day 1 Edition styles down below.

Amazon launches new Echo Dot Day 1 Edition speakers

Collaborating with fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg, Amazon is rolling out three fresh styles of Echo Dot as part of a new Day 1 Built It program. Just like other products launched from the crowdfunding part of Amazon’s shopping experience, these will require a certain number of shoppers to lock-in the new releases for them to ship in the first place. But more on those details in a moment.

First let’s actually take a look at the new Echo Dot Day 1 Edition models, which arrive with three fresh designs. Each one is certainly more stylish than the typical Alexa speakers, and arrive as more adult-leaning versions of the Kids Edition models. You’ll have a choice between the dark and brooding Midnight Kiss offering, zebra print Ikat, and a more subtle Twigs styles.

Launching later this year

All three of the new Echo Dot Day 1 Edition are now available for pre-order at Amazon. Those willing to lock in a pre-order will be able to score the limited-edition releases at $59.99, down from the expected $69.99 list price once they officially launch. That brings them down to $10 more than your typical Echo Dot, which ditches the flashy new stylings found on these new releases. So if you’re looking for a more fashionable smart speaker, you’ll have to pay a bit extra.

Because of the crowdfunding aspect, only models that hit a certain number of pre-sales will actually end up shipping, meaning you won’t be changed unless the style you buy is successful. As of now, Amazon isn’t noting how many people need to pre-order, but there is a tracker on each listing page to see progress as it happens.

Those hoping to score the Echo Dot Day 1 Edition releases will have until August 13 in order to lock in the purchase. Shipping is slated for the end of this year in December, or early into 2022. You won’t be charged until the order actually ships, adding some extra peace of mind to early backers.

