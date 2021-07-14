FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon debuts new collection of fashionable Echo Dot speakers in crowdfunded collab

-
AmazonNews

Back at the beginning of the year, Amazon rolled out a new Built It program to give shoppers a chance to vote on new products launched from its incubator. Now today in the same vein, Amazon is rolling out three new Echo Dot speaker designs as part of a similar crowdfunding opportunity in partnership with esteemed fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg. Now available for pre-order, you can get all of the details on the new Amazon Echo Dot Day 1 Edition styles down below.

Amazon launches new Echo Dot Day 1 Edition speakers

Collaborating with fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg, Amazon is rolling out three fresh styles of Echo Dot as part of a new Day 1 Built It program. Just like other products launched from the crowdfunding part of Amazon’s shopping experience, these will require a certain number of shoppers to lock-in the new releases for them to ship in the first place. But more on those details in a moment.

First let’s actually take a look at the new Echo Dot Day 1 Edition models, which arrive with three fresh designs. Each one is certainly more stylish than the typical Alexa speakers, and arrive as more adult-leaning versions of the Kids Edition models. You’ll have a choice between the dark and brooding Midnight Kiss offering, zebra print Ikat, and a more subtle Twigs styles.

Launching later this year

All three of the new Echo Dot Day 1 Edition are now available for pre-order at Amazon. Those willing to lock in a pre-order will be able to score the limited-edition releases at $59.99, down from the expected $69.99 list price once they officially launch. That brings them down to $10 more than your typical Echo Dot, which ditches the flashy new stylings found on these new releases. So if you’re looking for a more fashionable smart speaker, you’ll have to pay a bit extra.

Because of the crowdfunding aspect, only models that hit a certain number of pre-sales will actually end up shipping, meaning you won’t be changed unless the style you buy is successful. As of now, Amazon isn’t noting how many people need to pre-order, but there is a tracker on each listing page to see progress as it happens.

Those hoping to score the Echo Dot Day 1 Edition releases will have until August 13 in order to lock in the purchase. Shipping is slated for the end of this year in December, or early into 2022. You won’t be charged until the order actually ships, adding some extra peace of mind to early backers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Lenovo’s fold-flat aluminum laptop stand fits in ...
Amazon 1-day massager sale starts from $9.50: Cordless ...
Sting like a bee with Cooler Master’s MM710 honey...
Amazon’s #1 new release AstroAI Foam Cannon falls...
Anker’s Pro ANC Soundcore Liberty Air 2 wireless ...
Kick single-use batteries to the curb: 8-pack AA rechar...
Resistance bands to stay in shape this summer from $11 ...
Smartphone Accessories: Leviton In-Wall 30W USB-C Outle...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $110

Amazon drops the Kindle Kids Edition in all colorways to $70 shipped (Reg. $110)

$70 Learn More
37% off

Uplift HomePod, Echo, or Nest devices with these smart speaker outlet shelves from $6 each

$6 each Learn More
Reg. $60

Amazon’s latest-gen. Echo Dot Kids edition smart speaker now $40 shipped (Reg. $60)

$40 Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Steve Madden Sale updates your shoes with up to 60% off best-selling styles

from $17 Learn More
Amazon low

Lenovo’s fold-flat aluminum laptop stand fits in a backpack: $20 (Amazon low, 20% off)

$20 Learn More
52% off

Amazon 1-day massager sale starts from $9.50: Cordless massager pillows, more

$9.50+ Learn More
Save 27%

Sting like a bee with Cooler Master’s MM710 honeycomb gaming mouse for $36 (2021 low)

$36 Learn More
45% off

Amazon’s #1 new release AstroAI Foam Cannon falls to low at $16.50 (Save 45%)

$16.50 Learn More