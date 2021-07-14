FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s Chromebook 4 lineup now up to $111 off at new all-time lows from $129

Walmart is currently offering the Samsung 15-inch Chromebook 4+ 1.1GHz/4GB/64GB for $239 shipped once added to your cart. Usually selling for $350, today’s offer amounts to as much as 32% in savings, beats the competing Amazon discount by $41, and marks the best price to date. Samsung’s Chromebook 4+ delivers a 15-inch 1080p display that’s backed by a “military-grade” aluminum build. Built-in Google Assistant features pair with up to 10.5-hours of battery life to keep you untethered from a wall outlet through extended web surfing sessions, and a USB-C port plus dual USB 3.0 inputs round out the package. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can find some additional details in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Walmart offers the 11-inch Samsung Chromebook 4 for $129. Down from $230, you’re looking at $101 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $70 to deliver a new all-time low. Featuring much of the same build quality and functionality noted above in a smaller package, this model is equipped with 12.5-hour battery life, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of SSD storage. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 645 customers.

For those after the latest and greatest that Chrome OS has to offer, we’re also still tracking the very first discount on Acer’s all-new Chromebook Spin 713. Arriving with a 2-in-1 design and touchscreen display, this one packs added perks of Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity at $80 off the going rate.

Samsung 15-inch Chromebook 4+ features:

Google Classroom Compatible! The quality of Samsung meets the accessibility of Chrome OS. Immerse yourself in the content you love on 15.6 inches of truly maximized screen space. Its all-new light and compact design lets you stream, work, create, and play on a fast, secure device designed to take everywhere.

