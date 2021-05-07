Toshiba launches new 4K Fire TV lineup to freshen up your home theater

To me, nothing says spring like spending sunny days out on a bike trail and cool rainy evenings curled up with a comfort show. And thankfully, Toshiba is releasing a new line of upgraded Fire TVs that are built to accommodate anyone’s setup and routine. Starring the coveted 4K screen with color remastering, this instant home-theatre also features DTS Virtual X audio engineering and an Alexa voice remote. There’s a lot to unpack with this powerhouse TV, so hit the jump for more info.

Toshiba launches new 4K Smart TV with Alexa interface

Toshiba’s newest lineup of 4K Fire TVs are brimming with upgraded features, and the 4K Reza Engine is just the tip of the iceberg. If you’ve been hesitant to upgrade, but still want to experience those super-crisp visuals, starting with something totally fresh might be the way to go. Outside of the enhanced detail and vibrancy, Toshiba has also boosted the audio to cinematic levels. The DTS Virtual X audio is said to create a 3-dimensional virtual surround sound, for elevated bass and dialogue.

But even beyond the viewing quality, it’s still a full-functional smart TV. Toshiba continued its partnership with Amazon, opting for a Fire TV interface this time around, while also including an Alexa voice remote. So, you can just give simple voice commands to adjust volume, bass levels, picture settings, and more. You can even get a view from any of your Alexa-compatible security cameras right on the big screen. And if you’ve invested in any other compatible soundbars or add-ons, the remote should be able to get them in line as well.

Rounding out with some technical features, these 2021 Toshiba 4K Fire TVs pack four HDMI and two USB ports. Plus, a sleek new form-factor that sure to fit just about anywhere. No matter what size is right for your viewing area, the thin bezel and minimalist design are sure to add a simple, elegant touch.

Pricing and availability:

The 2021 Toshiba 4K Fire TV is available in five different sizes, ranging from 43-inches all the way up to 75, but only the smallest two have confirmed release dates. At the moment, they are Best Buy exclusive, available for pick up in store or via online order. It seems they won’t be popping up on the Best Buy website until the official release on May 12, but right now you can window shop on Amazon. And opting to inject some more affordable options into the market, the 43-inch TV rings up at $370 while the 50-inch model goes for $470.

9to5Toys’ take:

Based on a few quick searches, it is possible to find a few 4K Fire TVs for less, and you can even score Toshiba’s earlier models on sale for up to $80 off. But with the upgraded hardware and sleeker design, what you’re getting with the 2021 release is more of a quality guarantee than anything. If you’re willing to put out the expense of a 4K Fire TV in the first place, then it might be best to go with the one you know will last you the longest. But if some additional longevity and thinner form-factor aren’t worth the extra $100, it’s nice to know there are still plenty of options available.

