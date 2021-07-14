Elgato HD60 S+ 4K60 Capture Card with HDR10 sees second-best price to date at $172

Amazon is offering Elgato’s HD60 S+ Capture Card for $171.94 shipped. This typicallly fetches $200, with today’s savings falling just $2 shy of the all-time low price which we tracked back in January. If you’ve been thinking about breaking into Twitch streaming, or looking for a way to upgrade your current setup, the HD60 S+ is built to capture your gameplay in 1080p60 quality with HDR10. Although, that’ll get bumped up to 4K60 on your end with the accompanying passthrough. The plug-and-play design makes setup a breeze, and with the built-in 4KCU software, you can add voiceover tracks, save your favorite clips, and more. Nearly 5,800 gamers found it to be worth the investment, leaving an average 4.6/5 star rating. See more below.

Don’t need a 4K passthrough? The original HD60 S capture card brings with it all the same streaming and recording functionality, and let’s you save even more at $143. So if you can live without the added 4K functionality and HDR10, this is still a great way to start streaming and recording without a moment to waste. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 12,000 customers.

While you’re upgrading you’re streaming gear, make sure you have the right tools to perform at your best while on camera. We’re tracking some great deals on Cooler Master’s ultra-lightweight gaming mouse, alongside some tournament-ready keyboards from them and other gaming giants as well. And for just about everything else, you can find all of our favorite gaming gear at some of the best prices around in our dedicated guide.

Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+ features:

Broadcast your skills with this Elgato HD60 S+ streaming media player. Zero-lag pass-through lets you play games in up to 4K resolution while capturing and streaming gameplay videos in Full HD. This Elgato HD60 S+ streaming media player connects easily to computers and consoles via HDMI and includes a variety of tools for adding effects and improving the quality of your stream.

