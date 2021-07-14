FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

YITAHOME Racing Style Massage Gaming Chair takes $145 plunge to new all-time low of $105

Amazon now offers YITAHOME’s Racing Style Massage Gaming Chair for $104.90 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Doing so will slash $65 off of the already discounted price, for a staggering total of $145 in savings and the best price we’ve ever tracked. This ergonomic gaming chair is designed to keep you rested, comfortable, and playing at your best even during marathon sessions. It comes with a number of fuax-leather cushions for neck and lumbar support, wtih massage capabilities in the lower back of the chair. That’s on top of the durable metal frame, 3.9-inches of high density sponge cushioning, and an extendable footrest. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 800 customers.

Depending on your gaming setup, shaking things up with one of X-Rocker’s classic gaming chairs could be a welcome change of pace. While there’s no massage features on this one, you can get up close and personal to the action thanks to the built-in speakers. Plus, for anyone who needs to get their body moving to concentrate, (I know sometimes I do,) these rocker-style chairs are perfect. This basic model rings up at $96.50, so you’d pay even less than what you would for our lead deal. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 850 gamers.

Once you’ve got your seating situated, head over to our best PC gaming deals guide for deals on just about everything else your battlestation could need. Right now, you can score Cooler Master’s ultra-light honeycomb gaming mouse for just $36. It’s armed with 16K DPI optical sensor and one of the lightest form-factors on the market. So if you’re interested in giving something like that a test-run, you can give it a go while it’s at the lowest price of the year.

