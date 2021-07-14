Sting like a bee with Cooler Master’s MM710 honeycomb gaming mouse for $36 (2021 low)

Amazon is offering Cooler Master MM710 Honeycomb Gaming Mouse for $36.30 shipped. Typically selling for $50, though recently down to about $43, you can save as much as 27% today and snag this at a new 2021 low. This ultra lightweight mouse owes its title to the honeycomb shell, which keeps the entire body below 53g. It’s paired with a 16,000 DPI optical sensor and durable OMRON switches, designed to keep fighting after a full 20-million clicks. Rounding out the body, you’ll find Cooler Master’s UltraWeave cable there to prevent snags and stalls, alongside PTFE mouse feet for quick, seamless liftoff at less than 2mm above the desktop. Over 5,500 gamers have left it an average 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Gamers working on a budget might find a better fit Redragon’s M602 RGB mouse. Ringing up at just $14.50 after you clip the on-page coupon, it packs a 7,200 DPI sensor with seven programmable MMO buttons to help you tackle the competition. That’s alongside RGB backlighting on the trim, accents, and scroll wheel. So even if it isn’t quite as finely tuned as our lead deal, it still delivers plenty of flare and firepower for it’s price range. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 21,000 customers.

We’re also tracking some solid savings on Cooler Master’s CK550 V2 mechanical keyboard, if you’re looking to refresh a bit more than your mouse. The RGB backlighting and tactile blue switches make it a worthy companion to either of the mice we’re looking at today, or even the MM720 gaming mouse which we found at a new all-time low. But if nothing there suits your fancy, just head over to our best PC gaming deals guide for all the latest.

Cooler Master’s MM710 gaming mouse features:

The MM710 is Cooler Master’s first ultralight gaming mouse, featuring pro-grade components and deceptively durable Ultraweave Cable – all housed in a brand new shell design to keep the mouse below 53g in total mouse body weight.

