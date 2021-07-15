FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Belkin unleashes two new Always-On Laptop Sleeves for MacBook, Chromebook, more

A couple of new Belkin Always-On Laptop Sleeves have surfaced both at Amazon and on the company’s website. One model targets 11- to 12-inch laptops, while the other will accommodate 13- to 14-inch devices. Instead of surrounding a notebook only when being taken from one place to another, these Belkin’s new sleeves hold MacBooks, Chromebooks, and other laptops in place, even when in use. Twelve South SuitCase takes a similar approach, but doesn’t physically hold the laptop in any way. Continue reading to learn more.

Belkin Always-On Laptop Sleeves provide round-the-clock protection

If you’d like to keep your MacBook, Chromebook, or PC laptop in the best condition possible, the new Belkin Always-On Laptop Sleeves are here to save the day. Elastic straps wrap around the wrist rests to secure the bottom of your laptop, while a transparent plastic cover provides similar functionality up top.

The company describes both sleeves as still allowing full laptop functionality, port access, and screen visibility when in use. Like many other laptop carrying cases, the new Belkin Always-On Laptop Sleeves also have a carrying handle and shoulder strap for easily taking your notebook from one place to another. A basic black exterior means this offering is unlikely to stand out from the crowd, which could be a good or bad thing, depending on personal preferences.

Pricing and availability

Rollout of the new Belkin Always-On Laptop Sleeves is a bit confusing, with the company listing one as available for order with another showing out of stock. Amazon has listings for both that can be pre-ordered right now, but pricing for the larger model greatly differs from what Belkin showcases on its own website.

According to Belkin.com, the 11- to 12-inch unit is priced at $27.99 while the 13- to 14-inch sleeve clocks in at $29.99. Amazon lists a launch date of August 10 for both, but the smaller sleeve appears to be immediately up for grabs when ordering directly from Belkin.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I am arguably not the target audience of the new Belkin Always-On Laptop Sleeves, there are many reasons why this product should exist. In all likelihood, the most obvious purpose is to extend the lifespan of shared devices.

Keeping a case on products that users may take for granted is bound to protect them from what could be an increased level of accidental drops, bumps, scuffs, and more. This will also ring true for folks that simply have a chequered past of misfortune when it comes to the physical longevity of their laptops.

