While we can all agree that there’s no shortage of notebook sleeve variations on the market, high-quality and well-designed solutions are a bit less common. Twelve South has thrown its hat into the ring once more with a stylish, premium, and minimalistic new release. It’s called Twelve South SuitCase and comes in two variants that are aimed squarely at 13- and 16-inch MacBooks. Continue reading to learn more.

Twelve South SuitCase stylishly protects your MacBook

The new Twelve South SuitCase for MacBook sets out to envelop your Apple notebook in a “handsome, quilted, hard case.” It’s carried using a genuine leather handle and while the design largely mimics a sleeve, it goes much further than that with a thermoform shell that’s ready to withstand impact.

Before it even gets to that point though, SuitCase’s stylish quilted fabric exterior actually resists water, helping prevent liquid damage from occurring. On the inside, you’ll find a microfiber layer that should put a stop to potential scratching. A built-in suspension system is a standout design decision made by Twelve South. This lets you open up the case along with your beloved MacBook, this helps it rest in safety no matter where your work takes you.

Twelve South SuitCase embraces simplicity and all-day battery life by shedding bulky charger pockets. Instead, you’ll find a small sleeve inside with enough room for a cable or even some paperwork that may be required in your next meeting. SuitCase features a cool grey colorway, a color that you’re bound to love or hate. I find it attractive, but also concerning given how quickly it could showcase dirt.

Pricing and availability

As mentioned before, there are two Twelve South SuitCase variants. Both are up for grabs now, with the 13-inch MacBook Air/Pro offering priced at $69.99 and the 16-inch MacBook Pro solution for $79.99. The 13-inch Twelve South SuitCase supports a wide variety of MacBook model numbers which can be viewed in their entirety at the bottom of this page.

9to5Toys’ Take

We’re all thinking it, $70-$80 for a laptop sleeve feels a bit high. While true, it’s not entirely surprising since Twelve South SuitCase tries to differentiate itself from AmazonBasics and other low-cost notebook sleeves by going premium.

In all fairness, quality does seem to shine through SuitCase’s marketing photos, helping solidify that it is bound to hold up much longer than more affordable solutions. Whether it’s quality and style will last long enough to justify the higher price tag remains largely up to you though.

