Chemical Guys car cleaning Amazon sale from $5.50: Kits, soap, foam cannons, more

-
20% off $5.50+

Amazon is now offering up to 20% off a selection of Chemical Guys products to keep that car looking summer-ready. One standout here, among the many, is the Chemical Guys HOL144 TORQ Foam Cannon Snow Foamer and Mr. Pink Super Suds Shampoo bundle for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a 20% price drop, an Amazon 2021 low, and the best we can find. You’re looking at a gallon of “ultra-thick” foam car wash soap “for dozens of full washes” alongside the pressure washer-ready foam cannon with universal quick-release system. It will work with just about any pressure washer with a 500psi setting and is made from plastics that “resist cracking and fading from exposure.” Rated 4+ stars from over 250 Amazon customers. Head below for even more Chemical Guys deals. 

More Chemical Guys deals:

It might be worth considering one of these highly-rated Chemical Guys Chenille Microfiber Wash Mitts with a fraction of your savings today. Then be sure to check out this deal we spotted on the AstroAI Foam Cannon and head over to our DIY and outdoor tools guide for even more. 

More on the Chemical Guys Foam Cannon bundle:

  • 1 gallon of ultra-thick foam car wash soap for dozens of full washes
  • High quality car wash foam cannon for low-pressure pressure Washers
  • Works with any gas or electric pressure washer: 500-3, 500 psi
  • Quality plastics resist Cracking and fading from exposure
  • Universal quick-release system works with any pressure washer

