Chemical Guys car cleaning Amazon sale from $5.50: Kits, soap, foam cannons, more

Amazon is now offering up to 20% off a selection of Chemical Guys products to keep that car looking summer-ready. One standout here, among the many, is the Chemical Guys HOL144 TORQ Foam Cannon Snow Foamer and Mr. Pink Super Suds Shampoo bundle for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a 20% price drop, an Amazon 2021 low, and the best we can find. You’re looking at a gallon of “ultra-thick” foam car wash soap “for dozens of full washes” alongside the pressure washer-ready foam cannon with universal quick-release system. It will work with just about any pressure washer with a 500psi setting and is made from plastics that “resist cracking and fading from exposure.” Rated 4+ stars from over 250 Amazon customers. Head below for even more Chemical Guys deals.
More Chemical Guys deals:
- 9-piece White Car Care Kit $72 (Reg. $85)
- 2-pack New Car and Leather Scent $12 (Reg. $15)
- Light Duty Clay Bar Lubricant Kit $16 (Reg. $20)
- Tough Mudder Wash $22 (Reg. $29)
- w/ microfiber applicators
- Ultimate Snow Foam Car Wash Combo Kit $15 (Reg. $21)
- Plus more from $5.50
- And even more at up to 15% off
It might be worth considering one of these highly-rated Chemical Guys Chenille Microfiber Wash Mitts with a fraction of your savings today. Then be sure to check out this deal we spotted on the AstroAI Foam Cannon and head over to our DIY and outdoor tools guide for even more.
More on the Chemical Guys Foam Cannon bundle:
- 1 gallon of ultra-thick foam car wash soap for dozens of full washes
- High quality car wash foam cannon for low-pressure pressure Washers
- Works with any gas or electric pressure washer: 500-3, 500 psi
- Quality plastics resist Cracking and fading from exposure
- Universal quick-release system works with any pressure washer
