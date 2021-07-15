Hisense 2021 4K 55-inch ULED 120Hz Android TVs on sale for the first time at $100 off

BuyDig is currently offering the new Hisense U8G 55-inch 4K HDR Android TV for $899.99 shipped when code HIS21LAUNCH has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $1,000, like you’ll pay at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, marks one of the very first discounts to date, and arrives at an all-time low. Having just launched back in May, the new 2021 edition of Hisense 4K TV arrives with Android TV at the center of the experience alongside a ULED panel backed by 1,500 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. On top of built-in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR picture, you’ll benefit from four HDMI ports (one of which is HDMI 2.1-ready) with plenty of onboard streaming service access to supplement the package. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the increased brightness and some other higher-end features, another model in the 2021 Hisense lineup is on sale, with the 55-inch U7G 4K Android TV dropping to $749.99 with code HIS21LAUNCH. Normally fetching $850, you’re looking at the same $100 discount and new all-time low as noted above. This TV arrives with much of the same feature set, including a ULED panel, 120Hz refresh rate, and Android TV support. It just only packs 1,000 nits of peak brightness. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Then be sure to head over to our home theater guide for other ways to elevate your setup. We’re currently tracking a notable discount that brings the regularly $700 LG 5.1.2-channel Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant down to $479. This will pair quite well with either of the discounted Hisense TVs on sale and make for a notable movie night upgrade.

Hisense U8G 55-inch 4K Android TV features:

Let’s start with a quick round up. This is the best all-round TV. Hands down. Movies, gaming, sports… it’ll handle anything you can throw at it and look great doing it (try not to actually throw stuff, it’s just a figure of speech). No surprise when it’s got 4K resolution, Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, 120Hz native panel, Full Array Local Dimming Zones, anti-glare panel and powerful 1,500 nit peak brightness. What does all that mean? It’s like gazing at the sun melting into the Mediterranean Sea from Ibiza’s coolest bars.

