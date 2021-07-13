LG’s regularly $700+ 5.1.2-ch Google Assistant and Dolby Atmos Sound Bar now $479 shipped

BuyDig is now offering the LG SN9YG High Res Audio Sound Bar for $479 shipped. Originally $1,000, this mode currently fetches $700 at Walmart and is now at least $221 off the going rate. A great opportunity to bring a high-end audio system home with a deep discount, this is a 5.1.2-channel setup with Google Assistant and Dolby Atmos built-in. The 24bit/192kHz audio is complemented by 4K and Dolby Vision video passthrough, Bluetooth streaming, HDMI eARC connectivity, and “AI Room Calibration” that “uses spatial awareness technology to measure your room’s unique characteristics” for a balanced and optimized your audio experience. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A good lower-cost alternative here is the 2021 model Samsung HW-A450/ZA 2.1-channel Soundbar at $148 shipped. It’s not quite as powerful or immersive as today’s lead deal, but considering the price difference here that might very well be a worthy trade off for some folks. It still includes Dolby audio support and carries solid 4+ star ratings as well.

Make sure you check out today’s Apple TV 4K deal to upgrade your home entertainment center even more, then dive into our home theater guide for additional discounts. We are still tracking some huge deals on 4K TVs with up to $1,000 in savings, gift card bonus and more right here alongside coverage of the new LG QNED MiniLED 4K and 8K TVs.

More on the LG SN9YG High Res Audio Sound Bar:

Home theater sound with more depth. Surround your senses with Hi-Res Audio. Sound effects and soundtracks seem to come from every angle with 5.1.2 channels, Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X. LG subwoofer combines with the sound bar’s up-firing front height channels for sound that fills up any room. AI Sound Pro delivers optimal sound settings through adaptive sound control, and the sound bar works with the Google Assistant. Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. Google is a trademark of Google LLC.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

