Upgrade your home theater with a budget-focused full-motion TV wall mount at just $10

Pipishell (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 13- to 42-inch Full-Motion TV Wall Mount for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. For comparison, it normally goes for $20 to $24 and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. While Pipishell rates this mount to hold up to 42-inch TVs, if your display is under 44 pounds and fits the 200×200 VESA mounting pattern, then it’ll work here. It features a fully articulating feature that allows you to pull your TV out up to 14.5-inches from the wall. It can also tilt 180-degrees left and right to really dial in where it’s aimed. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to pick up this cable hider on Amazon. It’s $8.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. It allows you to easily place all the cables running from your TV down to the entertainment center in one sleeve. This helps keep clutter to a minimum and give your home theater a more high-end look.

Further upgrade your home theater by adding Roku’s HomeKit/AirPlay 2-enabled Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player. We found it on sale for $70 earlier today, which is up to 30% off from its normal going rate. There’s also the Hisense 2021 4K 55-inch ULED 120Hz Android TV on sale for the first time at $100 off, so be sure to check that out right here.

More on the Pipishell Wall Mount:

TV Mount Compatibility – TVs wall mount fits SAMSUNG, SONY, LG, VIZIO, TCL, ELEMENT, SCEPTRE, HISENSE and other TV brands between 13 and 42 Inch screen sizes and up to 44 lbs, with max VESA/mounting holes spacing of 200 x 200mm. our Images and video will help you see if this TV/ monitor mount perfectly fits your device in the aspects: VESA, stud location and possible blocked inputs.

Full Motion for Optimal Viewing – Our articulating arm mount tilts +5°/-15° for anti-glaring, max swivels 180° display left or right according to your seats position (note: max. swivel angle depends on screen size) and rotates 360° for landscape and portrait orientation. It extends 14.5″ and retracts back to 2.2″ to save space. Makes your viewing or working feel more enjoyable!

Universal Monitor Wall Mount – ideal for large computer monitors, especially monitors sizes 13, 17, 19, 21, 24, 27, 32, 34, 35 inch ultrawide monitors with VESA patterns from 75x75mm to 200x200mm. Use it as a full motion monitor wall mount to clear up desktop space and for ergonomic computer screen installation to improve your posture.

