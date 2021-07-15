Roku Ultra with AirPlay 2/HomeKit + Dolby Vision upgrades your home theater at $70 (Reg. up to $100)

Kohl’s is offering the latest Roku Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player for $69.99 with free shipping on orders of $75 or more. No-cost in-store pickup is available in select areas. Normally $100, it’s down to $90 at Amazon right now and today’s deal comes within $7 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Whether your TV is older and no longer supported by Netflix and Disney+, or you just want a better overall experience, the Roku Ultra is a great choice. It supports 4K Dolby Vision/Atmos streaming for a high-end experience, as well. Plus, with built-in AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility, alongside Assistant and Alexa tie-ins, you’ll be able to command this streaming media player from any smart home platform. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Take a deeper dive in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget, or part of another smart home platform? Opting for Amazon’s Fire TV 4K is a great alternative. It also delivers support for Alexa voice commands, though you’ll lose out on HomeKit and AirPlay 2. However, you won’t lose out on Dolby Vision or Atmos, so that’s a plus. At $38 right now, there are even more Fire TV devices on sale in our previous coverage, so you’ll want to be sure to check that out for other ways to save.

Ready to upgrade the rest of your home theater setup? Today we found the Hisense 2021 4K 55-inch ULED 120Hz Android TV on sale for the first time at $100 off, with prices starting as low as $750. While it packs Android TV, you won’t find HomeKit or AirPlay 2 here, so in that instance, the Roku Ultra in today’s lead deal would be a great pairing here.

Roku Ultra features:

Roku Ultra is the ultimate streaming player, fully loaded with all of our best features. Enjoy powerful, smooth streaming with channels that launch in a snap and our best wireless, now with up to 50% more range. Watch in extraordinary Dolby Vision HDR picture and experience 3D Dolby Atmos sound when you pair it with a compatible sound system.

