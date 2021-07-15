FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 speaker drops to $80 just in time for summer (Save 20%)

Amazon currently offers the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 Speaker for $79.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at the lowest price since February, one of the best discounts of the year, and a perfect opportunity to score this popular speaker ahead of poolside listening this summer. Packing 360-degree sound into a compact design, Ultimate Ears’ WONDERBOOM 2 is complemented by IP67 water-resistance and a stylish fabric-wrapped design. On top of its 13-hour playback on a single charge, it can also float in the pool or tub and supports pairing two of the speakers together for stereo sound. Over 5,800 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can see why we deemed it the “best speaker of the year” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker instead at $26. This more affordable offering will still serenade you just about anywhere with IPX5 water-resistance in tow, but without the more impressive internal audio array. It does still pack a slim design that’s backed by up to 14-hours of listening, and not to mention, best-seller status and a 4.5/5 star rating from over 148,000 customers.

But if value is what you’re going for out of a portable Bluetooth speaker, Tribit’s all-new StormBox Pro is the offering for you. We just took a hands-on look and found it to be one of the best speakers of the summer, especially for those who want high-end features on a budget. 

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 features:

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is a super portable speaker that rocks a surprisingly big sound — anywhere. Heading outside? Hit the all-new Outdoor Boost for louder, crisper audio that’s specially tuned for outdoor listening. With 13 hours of battery life, it’ll rage ‘till dawn. It’s got a rating of IP67, so it’s super waterproof. And dustproof. And it floats.

