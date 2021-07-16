FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take the home theater next level with a $160 price drop on this Klipsch 5.1-Ch. speaker system

-
Reg. $449 $289

Adorama is now offering the Klipsch Reference 5.1-Channel Theater Speaker System for $289 shipped. Originally $1,000, this set fetches closer to $449 at Adorama these days and is now on sale for $370 over at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the Prime Day price drop as well as being the lowest price we can find. A perfect opportunity to bring a truly 5.1 surround system to your home theater, instead of one of those pseudo multi-channel sound bars, with up to $160 in savings. You’re looking at a subwoofer, four satellite speakers, and a center channel array, all with Klipsch-quality components including Linear Travel Suspension tweeters, Injection Molded Graphite woofers, and Tractrix Horn Technology for “high-end response and” wider imaging. Alongside optional keyhole mounts on the satellites, the whole thing features a sleek black colorway with copper accents throughout. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Today’s 5.1-setup is only $40 more than this single Bose TV Speaker, for comparison’s sake. But if you don’t mind opting for one of these sound bar solutions, there are plenty of savings to be had on other brands. This 36-inch VIZIO Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer comes in at $170 or roughly $120 below the price of today’s lead deal. It also carries solid 4+ star ratings from over 420 Amazon customers. 

But for a more high-end sound bar rig, take a look at our ongoing offers on LG’s regularly $700+ 5.1.2-ch Google Assistant and Dolby Atmos Sound Bar at $479 shipped. Then swing by our home theater hub for deals on full-motion TV wall mounts as well as a series of ongoing 4K TV deals with some notable gift card promotions and up to $1,000 in savings

More on the Klipsch Reference 5.1 Theater Speaker System:

  • The Klipsch reference theater pack delivers a superior acoustic performance while keeping an incredibly minimal footprint
  • Klipsch’s exclusive Tractrix Horn technology and aluminum Tweeters deliver the cleanest, most natural sound possible. The down-firing wireless subwoofer is designed to deliver room-filling low frequencies without requiring too much floor space

