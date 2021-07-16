Vineyard Vines x Zac Brown Band collaborate ahead of summer tour

Vineyard Vines is partnering with the Zac Brown Band for an exclusive collection. This new line has seven new styles including a pullover, hoodie, several styles of T-shirts, and even a Zac Brown Band sticker. The American country group is going on the road for The Comeback Tour this summer, and this collection is in anticipation of the big show. Prices in the collection start at $46, and you can score free delivery on any orders exceeding $125. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more details about this collection, or you can shop the entire line here.

Zac Brown Band x Vineyard Vines Pullover

One of the most notable items from this new collection is the Limited Edition Zac Brown Band Whale Dot Flag Sankaty 1/4-Zip Pullover. The regular Sankaty Pullover is a best seller for Vineyard Vines, and this style has updated designs exclusive to this collaboration. One of the best features about this pullover is the wrinkle-resistant fabric, and it’s also stretch-infused. It pairs nicely with shorts, chino pants, jeans, or joggers alike. This is a perfect option for a concert and can be worn year-round. It has an American Flag on the chest with the Vineyard Vines whale as well as the Zac Brown Band logo on the left sleeve. It’s priced at $138 and would make a great gift idea for a Zac Brown Band fan.

Zac Brown Band T-shirts

The Vineyard Vines x Zac Brown Band collection has several T-shirt styles from which to choose. The Limited-Edition Zac Brown Whale Long-Sleeve Pocket Tee is a must-have. The whale has a beard, hat, and guitar in a nod to the band members. It also has the Vineyard Vines logo on one sleeve and the Zac Brown Band logo on the other. The shirt is unisex and it’s priced at $53.

Another great option is the Navy Blue Zac Brown Band Whale Logo Short-Sleeve Pocket Tee that’s priced at just $46. This T-shirt will become a go-to in your wardrobe this summer because of its lightweight and breathable material. The back and front pocket of the tee features the band logo and the whale outline.

