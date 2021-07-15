Tory Burch x Shiseido summer collaboration debuts a sunscreen and fashion line

Tory Burch has you ready for summer with its new collaboration with Shiseido Suncreen. If you’re not familiar with Shiseido, it’s a popular Japanese cosmetics company with instantly recognizable yellow packaging. This new collaboration features two styles of sunscreen in a stick or a bottle as well as a fashion collection to match. Inside the fashion line you’ll find a summer swim top, bikini, flip-flops, and a tote bag that complements the sunscreen design. The two brands are funding a yearlong clinical research program focused on skin cancer at Memorial Sloan Kettering. So be sure to find out more details about this collaboration below.

Tory Burch says:

A couple years ago, I went for a routine skin check and was fortunate to catch something when I did, it could happen to anyone. I am now more conscious of the importance of regular skin checks and using suncreen daily.

Tory Burch x Shiseido Sunscreen

Shiseido sunscreen got an update with a beautiful dainty white floral design that was inspired by the flowers near Burch’s vacation home in Antigua. There are two styles of sunscreen in this collection – lotion and stick. The broad-spectrum SPF 50+ sunscreen can be used on the face or body alike. The formula is invisible and provides a protective barrier that’s said by Tory Burch to become more effective in heat and water. The lotion is priced at $49 and the stick is $29.

“It doesn’t matter how old you are or what your skin type is because everyone is exposed to the sun and it’s really dangerous,” Burch says. “Having a layer of protection is essential.”

Tory Burch swimwear and accessories

Tory Burch is known for its high-end apparel and this collaboration delivers that. One of our favorite pieces is the Printed Ruffle Swim Shirt. This shirt allows you to keep your upper body covered from the sun with a UPF 50 sun protection and it has four-way stretch as well. It’s also quick-drying and comes in an array of sizes.

You can also carry all of your gear in the Printed Canvas Tote Bag that sports the beautiful floral print and Tory Burch logo. This spacious tote is perfect for the beach, or you can pair it with a summer dress. It’s priced at $278.

